Iwuanyanwu Chairs Eminent Personalities Committee for Late Mbazulike Amechi





Businessman and philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has been nominated to chair the national committee of eminent personalities in Nigeria to organise a befitting funeral ceremony in honour of the foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining Fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Chief Mbazulike Amechi who was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic passed on November 1, 2022. Following his demise, his associates and other stakeholders in consultation with his family announced the setting up of a committee of distinguished and respected Nigerian leaders to plan a befitting burial for this great Nigerian Patriot scheduled for February 16, 2023 at his home town, Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement signed on behalf of his family by Chief Tagbo I. Amechi named other eminent committee members to include Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Tim Menakaya,





