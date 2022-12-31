Jubilation as Delta Govt Ends Leadership Tussle in Otulu Community





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Residents of Otulu Ogwashi-Uku community and surrounding areas in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have been thrown into a jubilant mood following the appointment of a substantive traditional chief for the community by the Delta State Government.

It was gathered that there had been a series of singing and dancing among the people, who apparently are relieved at the reality of enduring peace and security in the community, which hitherto had witnessed for a long time local leadership issues that heightened insecurity in the area.

The people were seen gathered at the Otulu Village Square dancing, shouting praises to God and commending the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for finally putting an end to the seeming cloud of uncertainty and the series of associated crisis that had severally disrupted peace and socio-economic activities of the largely agrarian community.

Youths and elders of the community joyously…





Source: Thisday Newspaper