Katsina APC Guber Candidate Takes Campaign to Bandits’ Enclaves, Vows to Eliminate Hoodlums





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has taken his campaign to bandits’ enclaves as part of his ongoing ward-to-ward campaign to woo eligible voters ahead of the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Radda, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Council, Ahmed Abdulkadir, traversed dangerous areas believed to be the stronghold of bandits in Batsari and Safana local government areas of the state.

The APC governorship candidate, who visited Zakka, Kukar-Samu, Babban-Duhu, Baure, Ummadau, Tsaskiya and Runka communities in Batsari and Safana local government areas, said he would adopt a kinetic and non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity in the state if voted into power.

The statement read in parts: "He (Radda) went across those areas while touring wards in Safana Local Government Area during the second leg of his campaign…





Source: Thisday Newspaper