Kwara PDP Deputy Guber Candidate Felicitates Ex-Gov Ahmed at 59





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 elections, Hon. Gbenga Peter Makanjuola, has described the former state Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, as a pride to the state, a brilliant and innovative leader who epitomises courage, stability, loyalty and humility.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by Makanjuola to mark the 59th birthday of the former governor stated that the Ahmed has remained a leader that worth emulation as part of effort to move the state forward

The two terms former lawmaker in the National Assembly said: “Former Governor Ahmed’s administration has set a pace in the transformation of the state for others to emulate in view of laudable programmes implemented during his tenure in office.”

He said: “Alhaji Ahmed’s achievements remain a bright legacy, and his leadership of the state between 2011 and 2019 is a clear demonstration that a man equipped with ideas that can…





Source: Thisday Newspaper