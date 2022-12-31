Tinubu Denies Meeting PDP G-5 Governors in London





• Off to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj

Adedayo Akinwale

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has denied media reports that he held a meeting with the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), otherwise known as G-5 in London.

The G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have been at loggerheads with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku, insisting that they will not support him unless the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, is removed.

Other members of the G-5 are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

But Tinubu in a statement issued Saturday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman described the purported meeting with the rebel governors as false.

He said: “As usual with him when a year is coming to an end to take time off his busy schedules, take a little rest and proceed to Saudi Arabia to observe…





