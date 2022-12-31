Wike, Akwa Ibom, Benue Govs Meet in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday, met with governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State governor, who described the meeting as convivial, said it was completely devoid of politics.

Wike is the leader of G-5 governors who have been at loggerheads with the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their call for the resignation of the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other members of the G-5 are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

Wike disclosed that his relationship with Governor Emmanuel, who is also the chairman of Atiku Presidential Campaign, has not diminished irrespective of their political difference.

He stressed that politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between…





Source: Thisday Newspaper