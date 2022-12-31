Wike Shoves Aside Speculations about G5 Govs’ Deal with Tinubu





*Okowa to rebel governors: No matter what you do, Atiku will still be president

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State yesterday punctured speculations that he and his allies in the Peoples Democratic Party’s G5 forum met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, this week in London, and struck a deal to support Tinubu against PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.

On the same day, at a rally in Aboh, PDP’s vice-presidential candidate/Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa declared that his party would still win the 2023 presidential election, notwithstanding the scheming of the G5 Governors, led by Wike.

The PDP G5 governors – Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have been at loggerheads with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku, insisting that they will not support him unless the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper