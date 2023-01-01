2023: Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Urges Nigerians to Vote Credible Leaders for Good Governance





Funmi Ogundare

For Nigeria to continue to enjoy a stable democratic system and good governance, the citizens must ensure that only credible and trusted flag bearers with visible track records of achievements are elected into office during the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, has said.

Wahab, who made this known, recently, while fielding questions from journalists on the state of the nation and the 2023 polls, stated that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible.

” The hallmark of democracy is credible polls and good governance,” he said, adding that Nigerians must consider every candidate’s experience, past records and competency before casting their votes during the 2023 elections.

He described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one of such leaders that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper