Akpabio Canvasses Unity among A’Ibom APC Leaders





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has urged leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State to close ranks for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

At the party stakeholders meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday, Akpabio said there was actually no problem in the state chapter of the party.

Akpabio said: “What you are seeing today is a storm in the tea cup. The meeting is enough to settle all grievances. There is no issue at all and there is nothing we cannot settle.”

“The problem we had in the party before now is a matter of not respecting those whom respect is due.

“Let us borrow a leaf from what happened in Calabar last week, where our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, intervened and settled the issue that surrounded the governorship candidacy of the party in the state. We can also by ourselves settle the same issue in Akwa…





Source: Thisday Newspaper