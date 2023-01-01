Atiku to Reopen Nigeria’s Borders If Elected President, Says Tambuwal





Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would reopen the nation’s borders, if elected at the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council made the assertion at the PDP campaign rally in Illela Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has better plans for the country.

“These include reopening of the nation’s borders, addressing challenges of insecurity and the provision of basic necessities of life for Nigerians,” he said.

The governor added that his administration in the state had a lot of sympathy for the people of Illela being among the worst hit areas by banditry attacks.

“However, in spite of challenges of insecurity, economic recess and the negative impact of COVID-19, we have executed several projects under healthcare, education, water supply and social…





Source: Thisday Newspaper