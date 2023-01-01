Breaking: Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies at 95





Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.

He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

This is contained in a statement from the nigeriacatholicnetwork.com via Vatican News, made available through Padre Mike Umoh, the National Director of Social Communications in Abuja on Saturday.

His successor, Pope Francis said he had visited him there frequently.

The Vatican said in a statement: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Vatican said the body of the Pope Emeritus would be placed in St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper