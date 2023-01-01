Buhari Gives 314.1 Metric Tonnes of Grains to Vulnerable Persons in Nasarawa





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has given 314.1 metric tonnes of grains to vulnerable persons living in Nasarawa State to cushion the hardship being experienced by them.

Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Mr. Zachary Allumaga, disclosed this yesterday at a news conference in Lafia.

Allumaga explained that the 314.1 metric tonnes of grains given to the vulnerable persons in the state could be translated into 6,282 bags made up of 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, 100 metric tonnes of sorghum and 62.5 metric tonnes of millet.

He said: “In the magnanimity of the President, he made available to the state, like he did to other states too, grains to be distributed to vulnerable persons in the society.

“He gave Nasarawa State 151.6 metric tonnes of maize, translated to mean 3,032 bags. He also gave 100 metric tonnes of sorghum, translated to be 2,000 bags.

“He as well gave 62.5 metric tonnes of millet,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper