CAN Predicts Great Turnaround for Nigeria in 2023





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that despite Nigeria’s challenges, the new year appears likely to be the year of divine turnaround in the country’s fortunes.

In his new year message to Nigerians, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged Nigerians not to misuse the opportunity offered by the next election to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead the country to greatness. He said: “

Amid these challenges, 2023 is a year of golden opportunities for us as a people. I pray that Nigerians will not miss or misuse the opportunity to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead our country to greatness.

“I earnestly appeal to our security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety and security in our land; and also support the conduct of peaceful general election in 2023.”

Okoh further said that politicians should realise that they don’t have any other country but Nigeria, adding…





Source: Thisday Newspaper