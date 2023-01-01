G5’s Flirtation and 2023 Electoral Permutations





Postscript by Waziri Adio

From all indications, the two warring camps within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not about to kiss and make up. All the overtures designed to reconcile the Governor Nyesom Wike-led Group—or Gang—of Five (G5) with PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seem to have failed. If the political mill is to be believed, the unabashed willingness of the G5 to openly flirt with all interested political suitors while still in a serious relationship may soon give way to something more astounding: open commitment to a presidential candidate in another party.

Of late, Nigerian politicians are not the most faithful. Most of them don’t have scruples waking up in one political bed and ending the day in another. Most of the leading politicians today have made the rounds of the major parties. Before this criss-crossing became the vogue, there was another brand of political infidelity called anti-party. This is where politicians stay…





Source: Thisday Newspaper