Group Urges increased Support for Women in Agro-businesses





Stakeholders at a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, Healthy Living and Women Empowerment Initiative (HELWEI) have called for increased support for women in agro-businesses.

This was the focus of the symposium with the theme, ‘Women and Society’ which was held recently in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Community Agriculture Department, Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Ola Olajumoke reiterated the role of women in different spheres of life including food security where they contribute 43 percent of the labour force.

The director was represented by Isekhure Adedoyin.

The Executive Director of HELWEI, Ebere Okey-Onyema, emphasised that women play vital roles in the economic and social sector of the economy.

She called for enhanced support for women in the Agro-value chain. Participants analysed the various challenges such as land, credit and cultural stereotypes.

HELWEI is implementing the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper