King Pelé and the Beautiful Game





You might never have heard of Pelé if his great-grandparents had been taken as slaves to Argentina instead of Brazil. At the end of slave trade in the 19th century, Argentina was systematically “whitened”. Blacks were reportedly sent to the hottest battlefields in the War of Independence from Spain. Mass migration of whites from Europe was encouraged. Discriminated against on the social ladder, Afro-Argentinesresorted to marrying Caucasians to whiten the skin colour of their offspring.Manymigrated to nearby countries where blacks were better accommodated.Today, Afro-Argentines are practically invisible. None is excelling in sport, politics, journalismor the arts.

You might never have heard of Pelé if his father, João Ramos do Nascimento (“Dondinho”), had not been forced to quit professional football following a serious injury. Dondinho redirected his energies to grooming his son in their poverty-stricken town in Minas Gerais. He didn’t have much money and could…





Source: Thisday Newspaper