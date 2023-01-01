NDLEA Arrests Brazil Returnee with 105 Parcels of Cocaine in Candies





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies by a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The suspect, according to the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, was arrested at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the MMIA on Christmas Day during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on Qatar Airways, following credible intelligence.

Babafemi said an initial search of the suspect’s two checked-in bags almost made him a free man as there was nothing incriminating found there until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of ‘candies’ he was holding in his hands.

He noted that a thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine…





Source: Thisday Newspaper