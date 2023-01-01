Obasanjo Rejects Atiku, Tinubu, Endorses Obi for President 





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Sunday broke his silence on his preferred presidential candidate for the February election, endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, ahead of other candidates.

Obasanjo, in a letter written to Nigerians, declared that Obi has an edge over other presidential candidates.

The letter titled: ‘My Appeal To All Nigerians, Particularly Young Nigerians’ was made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, Sunday.

Obasanjo said his decision was informed by his interactions with the major constants, who he referred to as his “mentees”.

According to him, Nigeria needs “selfless, courageous, honest, patriotic, in short, outstanding leadership with character and fear of God beyond what we have had in recent past”.

Obasanjo took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress…





Source: Thisday Newspaper