Regulator Vows to Sanction Petrol Marketers Breaching Official Prices





*Insists sector not yet deregulated

*Shuts down seven defaulting depots

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday vowed to revoke the licences of petrol marketers selling above the controlled prices as well as those hoarding the product in their depots.

Speaking in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, Mr. Farouk Ahmed, explained that in the last few days several depots had been shut down for selling above the regulated prices.

He reiterated that as of yesterday, the nation still had at least 30-day sufficiency, explaining however that the global crisis caused by the Russian and Ukrainian war in addition to the fluctuation in the value of the naira had affected the even distribution of petroleum products, particularly from the waterways to the depots through truck-ins to the retail stations.

Ahmed noted that several meetings had been held with petrol marketing companies, independent…





Source: Thisday Newspaper