Resist Attempt by Politicians to Disrupt 2023 Elections, Buhari Tells Nigerians in New Year Message





*Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi urge voters to exercise their franchise

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections, promising that his government would also ensure such activities were met with the full force of the law.

This is coming as former President Goodluck Jonathan; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, respectively called on Nigerians to take advantage of the upcoming elections, describing 2023 as a defining moment in the nation’s history.

Buhari, who gave his administration a pass mark, added that he has given his best to the nation since May 2015.

He also prayed that his successor would continue in the drive to make Nigeria one of the best…





Source: Thisday Newspaper