Your Endorsement of Peter Obi Worthless, APC Presidential Campaign Tells Obasanjo





•Says former president can’t win his polling unit

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as worthless.

The Director of Media and Publicity of APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga in a statement issued Sunday said the ruling party respected the democratic right of the former President to support and endorse any candidate of his choice in any election.

He noted that except that he made it known formally in his new year message, any discerning political watcher in Nigeria knows that Obasanjo’s preference for Obi was expected.

Onanuga stressed that Obasanjo had earlier stated his position at various public events, the last being at the 70th birthday anniversary of Chief John Nwodo, former President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Enugu.

He said: “We read with amusement the endorsement…





