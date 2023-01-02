2023: House Member Gets Diaspora Support for Reelection to Represent Ovia Federal Constituency





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A group, Ovia Community in Rome, Italy, has called for the support of all constituent members in Ovia federal constituency of Edo State to unite and support the reelection of Mr. Dennis Idahosa, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The support was contained in a statement issued by its President, Elder Austin Osa-Adodo, which was made available to journalists in Benin-city, Edo State yesterday.

According to the statement, the group arrived at the decision to support the representative of the Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly during the Igue Edohia celebration organised by Ovia Community in Rome.

Osa-Adodo noted that Ovia never had it in terms of developmental impact both at the state and federal levels until the emergence of Idahosa as a member of House of Representatives.

He stated that the lawmaker’s positive

impacts are noticeable across the 33 wards that make up the federal constituency.

The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper