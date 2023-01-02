2023: Lawmaker Urges Nigerians to Elect Competent Leaders 





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As Nigerians join the rest of the world in celebrating the commencement of the new year 2023, a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has expressed confidence that it wil be a year of breakthroughs for Nigeria.

This is just as he disclosed that generations yet unborn would be told stories of historic events that would occur in the year but only if the present generation can leverage the golden opportunity the year presents.

Peller, who is the senatorial candidate of Accord party for Oyo North in the forthcoming elections, in a new year message by his Media Aide, Kola Popoola, said it is the civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian to make 2023 count by electing competent, patriotic, selfless and innovative leaders across political parties that will ensure a functional system for Nigeria.

He stressed further that with numerous natural and human…





Source: Thisday Newspaper