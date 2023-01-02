AbdulRazaq, Lawal Advise  Kwarans on  Peaceful Conduct of Elections – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

As Nigeria inches closer to another general elections, Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appealed to the people of the state to shun actions or utterances that might jeopardise public peace and safety or put families in danger.

AbdulRazaq, in his 2023 New Year statement that was issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, prayed that the new calendar would usher in glad tidings and greater things for everyone in the state and Nigeria in general.

The governor urged the people to remain committed to building an inclusive state where public resources would work for all and everyone could attain their full potentials on the strength of their hard work, talents, and God’s grace.

