Adeboye: I Foresee Better Days for Nigeria





The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG,) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released his prophecies for 2023, during the Crossover live Service 2022-2023, at the New Arena, Simawa in Ogun.

In his message, Daddy G.O as he is fondly called, said for the 2023 world prophecies, migration would take a new turn in the new year.

The Man of God also said that the world would be “relatively more peaceful.”

The clergy added that the weather pattern would be ” more eratic”, but it would be nice wherever God’s children were.

The general overseer during his proclamation, said for individual prophecies, 2023, our biggest challenge of 2022 would lead to our biggest testimony in 2023.

” In 2023, the Lord will speak peace to some troubled homes.

” In 2023, for quite a few people, there would be restoration of lost glories.

Daddy Adeboye also said this was his favorite prophecy for 2023: ” Many trouble makers will lose the ability to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper