Akeredolu Frees Seven Inmates, Expresses Optimism of Greater Nigeria





Fidelis David in Akure

To mark the New Year celebration, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday pardoned seven inmates at the correctional centre serving various jail terms in the state.

Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said this was in accordance with the power conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He noted that his decision was in pursuant to the recommendation of the state Advisory Council on prerogative of mercy that the inmates have undergone reformation at the correctional centres, and they are of good conduct.

The governor also reduced the period of imprisonment of 11 inmates-seven of the inmates sentenced to death by hanging have their conviction reduced to life imprisonment while the years of imprisonment of the remaining four inmates were reduced.

Akeredolu also congratulated the people of the state for witnessing the year 2023, harping…





Source: Thisday Newspaper