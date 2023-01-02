Ekiti First Lady Welcomes First Baby of the Year, Donates Gifts to Triplets









Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, in the early hours of yesterday, welcomed the first baby of the year in the state at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Okeyard, Ise-Ekiti.

The first baby, Adeyemo, was the second child of a 38-year-old bricklayer, Mr. Adeyemo Gbenga, and his 32-year-old wife, Mrs. Adeyemo Oluwatoyin.

The Officer in charge of the health facility, Mrs. Yetunde Salami, stated that the mother was delivered of the baby at exactly 12 am through normal delivery, without any complications, and the baby weighed 3.0kilogram at birth.

Presenting the gifts, the first lady congratulated the parents for the bundle of joy, and urged them to train the child in a godly way.

Oyebanji called on all mothers to take good care of their children by laying a healthy foundation for them through exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, charging them to ensure that they receive all the necessary immunisation at the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper