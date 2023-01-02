Emefiele: Lawyer Petitions AGF, Seeks Prosecution of DSS’ Operatives Behind Trumped Up Terrorism Financing Allegations





Alex Enumah in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A lawyer, Mr. Peter Abang, has petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, over the failed attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to get a court backing for the arrest and prosecution of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, based on trumped up charges bordering on terrorism financing.

Abang, in the petition, specifically asked the AGF to commence criminal inquiry, arrest and prosecution of all persons and personnel of the service involved in the thwarted plot to frame up Emefiele for terrorism financing.

In the petition dated December 30th, 2022, and addressed to the AGF, the lawyer sought a full scale criminal inquiry into the circumstance leading to the failed attempt by the State Security Services (otherwise known as DSS) to frame the CBN…





Source: Thisday Newspaper