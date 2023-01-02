







In this report, Sunday Ehigiator did a retrospect on some of the major events that shaped the year 2022 in Nigeria

It was a very busy and eventful year for Nigeria as the year 2022 comes to a wrap. From politics to academics, economics, security, et al, it has been a tale of the good, bad, and ugly.

Zamfara Massacre

From January 4 to 6 2022, over 200 people were killed by bandits in Zamfara State, Nigeria. This was the deadliest terrorist attack in recent Nigerian history.

Kebbi Killings

Similarly, in mid-January 2022, a bandit gang killed over 50 people in Dankade, Kebbi State, Nigeria.

Kebbi, FCT, Enugu LG Elections

On February 5, 12, and 23, Kebbi State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Enugu state had their local government elections respectively.

Bandits Attack

On February 10, Bandits raided the village of Rogoji, Bakura, Zamfara State, killing five people and causing a mass exodus from the town. The bandits were requested to do so by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper