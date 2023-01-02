Giving Abam Communities Facelift





Obinna Chima writes on the intervention by the Unubiko Foundation in Abam community in Arochukwu local government area of Abia State

The sleepy town of Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area came alive during the yuletide due to interventions by the Unubiko Foundation.

The organisation during the period handed over a set of infrastructure single-handedly developed to the community.

In line with its objective of promoting infrastructure development in communities as well as in promoting justice and peace, the Unubiko Foundation on Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, hand over a newly built Amaelu-Abam Customary Court to the community. Also, on December 25, 2022, the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Atan-Abam; the Atan-Abam Women Development Centre and the Ovukwu Abam Secondary School, Atan-Abam constructed by the Foundation were all dedicated and handed over to the community, a ceremony that attracted dignitaries from every part of the country.

All the projects were…





Source: Thisday Newspaper