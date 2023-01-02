Group Worries over Increasing FGM in Ekiti, Intensifies Awareness Campaign





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In view of what its described as increasing Female Genital Mutilation, MGM in Ekiti, a Non Governmental Organization, the HACEY Health Initiative has taken the crusade against the act to Local Communities in the state.

The group the HACEY health initiative through a project called STOP CUT, was at igbemo Ekiti in Irepoodun/Ifelodun government to sensitize survivors and some community leaders on the menace of FGM.

The group, which is collaborating with key stakeholders such as the state ministry of health, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders including the survivors of FGM are strategising towards putting an end to the act in Ekiti by year 2030.

Speaking in Igbemo-Ekiti during the event organized in collaboration with United Nations, UN Trust Fund, the Executive Director of Hacey , Rhoda Robinson explained that the workshop became necessary in order to engage the people at the grassroots on the dangers in the practice…





Source: Thisday Newspaper