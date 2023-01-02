I’ve  No Grudge against Anybody over My Conviction,  Says A’Ibom YPP Guber Candidate





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has said despite his conviction and later released on bail, he has no grudge against anybody.

Akpan in a New Year message yesterday thanked God and the people of the state for standing by him through his recent travails, saying he holds “no grudge against anybody on that sad and despicable act.”

In the New Year message entitled: ‘2023: Our Rebirth Is Nigh’, Akpan, who represents Akwa Ibom North East, promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected in 2033.

He said his regime would ensure that everyone across the entire 31 local government areas of the state have equal opportunity to participate and contribute to the wellbeing of the state.

The message was his first official statement since release from Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre.

According to him, “This New Year message to you all is one filled with…





Source: Thisday Newspaper