‘Let’s Embrace New Year with Steadfastness, Optimism’





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has enjoined the people of the state, and Nigerians in general, to reflect on the lessons learned in 2022 in all aspects of human endeavors and embrace the New Year 2023 with steadfastness, renewed faith and optimism.

Yahaya also expressed hope that the New Year would be a bright and prosperous one for both the state and Nigeria.

The governor, in his New Year message, urged the people to look to the future with optimism and continue to work for peace and unity as well as security and development of the state and the country.

He acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of the people of the state in the face of daunting socio-economic difficulties in the past years that were occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the current Russia- Ukraine war as well as the prevailing insecurity in Nigeria, and urged the citizenry not to despair but keep hope alive and maintain an undying…







Source: Thisday Newspaper