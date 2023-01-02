NGX: Cardinalstone, 9 Others Responsible for 66.20% of Transactions in 2022





Kayode Tokede

Cardinalstone Securities Limited and nine other stockbroker firms were responsible for 66.02 per cent of value of transactions on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in 2022.

The 10 firms trade N1.55trillion worth of stocks in the year under review.

The NGX stockbrokers’ performance report between January and December of 2022 revealed that top on the list of the 10 top stockbrokers in the review period include: Cardinalstone Securities Limited which traded N571.54billion or 24.46 per cent, while Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited traded N183.9 billion or 7.87 per cent worth of equities in 12 months of 2022.

APT Securities and Funds came third after trading N179.14 billion or 7.63 per cent in the period under review.

The fourth place was occupied by Meristem Stockbrokers Limited after trading N119.23billion or 5.10 per cent while EFG Hermes Nig Limited traded N115.74 billion or 4.95 per cent, to placed itself at fifth…





Source: Thisday Newspaper