Obasanjo’s Endorsement of Obi Stirs Angry Reactions from Tinubu, Atiku





*Former president says citizens have moved from frying pan to fire under Buhari, wants youths to retake country

*Labour Party calls on IBB, Jonathan, others to also endorse their candidate

*APC campaign: Obasanjo cannot win his polling unit, support for Obi worthless

*PDP PCC: Whether he likes it or not, Atiku will be president

Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale, Gabriel Emameh in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

The open endorsement of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, elicited angry reactions from the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and that of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of APC described the endorsement of Obi by Obasanjo as useless, alleging that the former president hardly has strong electoral value. The PDP PCC reacted in like manner, saying…





Source: Thisday Newspaper