PDP PCC: Tinubu Desperate to Ride on Treachery to Aso Rock





*Says APC candidate willing to trade off his party’s governorship candidates for power

*Tells Wike to apologise to Obasanjo, Atiku, Anenih’s family over governor’s utterance

*Atiku to reopen Nigeria’s borders if elected, Tambuwal restates

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), yesterday, reacted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s denial of a meeting in London with the five aggrieved PDP governors, referred to as G-5, describing it a barefaced lie.

PDP PCC, also yesterday, called on Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, to publicly apologise to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the family of the late Chief Anthony Anenih for saying Anenih asked Obasanjo to kneel before Atiku when they were in office.

The reactions came as Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, weekend, reiterated that Atiku would reopen the country’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper