PE Energy Group Inaugurates First HIPPS Recertification Facility





In line with Nigeria’s energy transition plan to attain zero routine gas flaring by 2035 and the nation’s increasing efforts to improve local participation in the oil and gas value chain, PE Energy has inaugurated the nation’s first fully equipped facility for the full overhaul, maintenance, and recertification cycle of the High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS).

Speaking during the testing event carried out at their Centre of Excellence facility in Port Harcourt, Group Managing Director of PE Energy, Mr. Daere Akobo, expressed delight that the company had achieved this significant milestone as the first in-country facility that can carry out the HIPPS recertification programme.

He further explained that as the country makes incremental progress in the Energy Transition Plan, PE Energy is consistently identifying products and services that would aid the achievement of the net-zero flaring objective as well as core development of local capacity to support the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper