Presidency Replies Obasanjo, Says Former President Morally Squalid, Jealous of Buhari’s Achivements





.Accuses him of destabilising internal democracy by removing five governors illegally between 2000 and 2007

.Stresses that Obasanjo deceived southeast by failing to deliver second Niger bridge after turning the sod

.Alleges he bent the rules to dispose of national assets like ALSCON

.Says he disobeyed supreme court ruling by holding back local govt funds accruing to lagos state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency Monday formally reacted to the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria fared worse under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven and half years saying the ex-president has no moral right

to push that uncommon position.

Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a reaction to former President Obasanjo’s stand, accused him of untoward practises as President from 1999 to 2007 citing several instances of his destabilising internal democracy by removing five governors illegally via the state Houses of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper