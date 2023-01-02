Resilient Stock Market Gained N5.62trn in 2022 Despite Foreign Investors’ Exit





Kayode Tokede

Despite the economic challenges faced by the country in 2022, the stock market arm of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) remained resilient as it gained N5.62 trillion in the past year.

In terms of value, the overall market capitalisation increased to N27.915 trillion in 2022, representing an increase by 25.2 per cent from the N22.297 trillion it closed in 2021.

The stock market contended with factors such as foreign investors’ exit, aggressive hike in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) that changed investors’ perception in the market investment in third quarter of 2022, among others.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index, an index that tracks the general market movement of all listed stocks on the Exchange, including those listed on the growth board, regardless of capitalisation, rose by 19.98 per cent or 8,534.62 basis points to 51,251.06 basis points in 2022, from the 42,716.44 basis points it closed in 2021.

