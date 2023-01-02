Sokoto PDP Takes Campaign to Silame, Wamakko LGs





*Senator Wamakko’s nephew dumps APC

In continuation of its statewide campaign for the gubernatorial, National Assembly, and State Assembly candidates, the campaign train of the Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party, under the leadership of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was in Silame Local Government area, Sunday, where it was received by an unprecedented jubilant crowd.

At the rally in the local government, the party received a major boost ahead of the upcoming elections as 17,299 members of the All Progressive Congress joined PDP. They include the APC Youth Leader in the Local Government, Vice Chairman, and some other executive members of the APC. Receiving the defectors, the state PDP Chairman, Hon Bello Aliyu Goronyo assured them that PDP will accommodate them and carry them along in all party activities.

Speaking, Gov. Tambuwal highlighted the achievements of his administration and ongoing interventions in the area. He also informed the gathering that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper