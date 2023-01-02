Yiaga Africa Faults Cost of Politics





Gilbert Ekugbe

Yiaga Africa has lamented over the declining rate in youth candidacy in Nigeria’s political system, blaming the declining rate on the cost of politics, the lack of internal democracy in parties and the highly commercialised candidate selection process in the nation.

At a political organising lab in Lagos, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, said between 2019 and 2022, the level of youth candidacy declined from 34 per cent to 28 per cent.

He said the political organising lab was to support young candidates who are running in the 2023 elections, adding that it the political lab is part of Yiaga Africa’s generational responsibility to provide technical support while also helping them understand the procedures as they prepare for elections.

“So this lab is just geared towards equipping them with a kind of skill that they require to win elections and this is part of our turn up democracy project where we have been hosting the convergence across the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper