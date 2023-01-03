2023 Poll: Bishop Urges Nigerians to  Shun Vote Trading





The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has called on Nigerians to shun buying and selling of votes as the 2023 general elections drew nearer.

The Catholic Bishop made the call in his new year message titled: “2023: Year of Practical Decision” yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Ajakaye said: “as individuals and groups, we must never allow the incessant inglorious vote selling and buying at this year’s elections.”

According to the cleric, vote selling and buying are sins, describing the acts as crimes against humanity.

He said citizens must get back their beloved country, Nigeria, from the few, who thought they were owners, explaining that the masses were the original owners of the nation.

Ajakaye appealed to eligible voters, who had not collected their voter cards to make necessary sacrifice to collect them from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within time.

He, however, berated most of the political parties that do…





Source: Thisday Newspaper