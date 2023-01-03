Disquiet in APC as Two Members of Presidential Campaign Council Resign





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Less than two months to the February 25 presidential election, two members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the party and the council.

The development has, however, caused disquiet within the ruling party as the two members cited different reasons for their resignation.

The Assistant Secretary of the North-central Directorate of Mobilization, Ahmed Ibeto, in a letter dated January 3, 2023, which was addressed to the APC Ibelu Central Ward, Magama Local Government, Niger State, said his resignation was due to lack of unity of purpose and unending litigations, among others.

He said: “I write you with all sense of humility, respect and regards as the Chairman of APC, Ibelu Central Ward to convey to you the resignation of my membership of All Progressives Congress from today 3rd January, 2023.

“Mr. Chairman, with my many years of active participation in politics…





