Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Part 6)





Introduction

Legal practitioners, as guardians of the law, play a significant role in the preservation of society. As a result, it is the obligation of legal practitioners to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct. The fulfilment of this role requires an in-depth analysis by legal practitioners, of their relationship with and their function in our legal system. Today, we shall continue our discourse.

Ethics in the Legal Profession: History, Nature and Meaning of Ethics (Continues)

Man was thereby ejected from the cherished garden for not keeping to the ethics attendant thereto, and that to his chagrin. This constitutes the first sanction for failure of ethics. In ancient Rome, they talked about exacta diligentia, especially when it involved the business of others. Ethics demands exacta diligentia in regard to everything. It could not be less, for it to be ethical. Ethics consists of what ought to be – deferenda. It is objective, as against its subjective…





Source: Thisday Newspaper