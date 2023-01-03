Insecurity: Buhari Okays Technology Deployment for S’east, Says Uzodinma 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a deft move to address the wave of insecurity in the South-east region, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle security challenges in the area.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said he had come to appeal to the president to approve technology deployment to enable the zone deal effectively with the security menace.

According to him, with the president’s approval, advanced surveillance equipment will soon be delivered to the region that will enhance the fight against insecurity without collateral damage.

His words: “I appealed to Mr President for further support; to support us with some technological deployments. We have planned to be able to do an advanced kind of security control in the South-east. And he has also given his approval to that.

“And in a moment from now,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper