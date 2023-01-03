Ladega: Technology can Enable Remote Monitoring of Compliance in Construction Projects





Olusegun Paul Adetokunbo Ladega, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Interstate Architects Limited that clocked 70 years in December 2022. Ladega, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, has practiced architecture for 41 years. He discusses the interesting progression of architectural practice from analogue drawings to building information modelling, construction of UCH Ibadan, LUTH, Lagos Island Maternity, and others. Bennett Oghifo presents Ladega’s views

Your firm, Interstate Architects Limited, is 70 years old and you have practiced for 41 years. How has it been all these years?

It’s been very interesting because I think the most interesting part of it is that those 70 years traversed periods of profound changes, both in the practice of architecture, the procurement of buildings, and even the means by which architects carry out their work. Those 70 years traversed a period of profound shifts from analogue hand drawn and simple calculation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper