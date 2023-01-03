Muslim Leaders to Nigerians: Vote for Candidate Who’ll Lead with Fairness, Justice





•Urges people to collect their PVCs, elect leaders of their choice

•Cautions ‘accidental Imams’ and ‘emergency Sheikhs’ preaching hatred, disunity

•Says Muslim women should feel free to wear hijab, not to be discriminated against

•Wants security agencies to do more to protect lives, bring killers to justice

Ahead of the general election, which commences next month, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has advised Nigerians to freely choose the best candidates and vote those who would lead with justice, fairness and uprightness. NSCIA stated this in a communique released yesterday, at the end of its special extraordinary meeting of the expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC) meeting held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The council warned those it referred to as “accidental Imams” and “emergency Sheikhs”, who promoted hatred, disunity and dissension in their mosques and on the social media to desist from such…





Source: Thisday Newspaper