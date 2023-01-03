New Book Teaches Benefits of Adversity Quotient for Entrepreneurs – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

A book titled ‘Dear Entrepreneur’ has advised​ entrepreneurs to improve their adversity quotient if their businesses must succeed and ultimately boost the country’s economy.

The book said that entrepreneurs embrace their mistakes in this era where so many businesses are facing tough choices and challenges.

Speaking at the book launch in Lagos, the author, Adeolu Akinyemi urged business owners to upgrade their adversity quotient.​

He said they must understand that problems are natural, “if they do not come as recession, they can come as pandemic, and they can be unique issues. What I will say to affected business owners is, do not quit, do not stop, keep on, and stay resilient. You can only win if you are still in the game when the seasons change.”

He explained that the book is a compendium of his failure stories designed in a way that it teaches and instructs people coming after on where to navigate and how to…