NIGERIA AND THE POPULATION QUESTION





Policymakers should sit up and address the population problem

The Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama, became the latest person to express concerns about the implications of Nigeria’s demographic trend. Ekumankama noted at the seventh Nigeria Family Planning Conference that without effective population policies to reduce the high fertility rate, Nigeria will be saddled with a projected population of about 400 million by 2050. “It will then mean that rapid population will put substantial pressure on the country’s capacity to provide quality social services such as food, clinics, and adequate sanitation and other basic needs,” Ekumankama stated.

Indeed, Nigeria has a lot to worry about concerning a population that continues to bulge exponentially, at a period the nation is ranked among the poorest in the world. Meanwhile, according to the latest figure by the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), the number of Nigerian women…





Source: Thisday Newspaper