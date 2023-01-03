Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector Surged by 18.33% in Three Quarters of 2022





Despite incidents that shaped the nation’s agricultural sector, the food sector witnessed significant growth that ushered fresh hope for farmers in 2023, writes Gilbert Ekugbe

There is no gain saying that Nigeria is not immune to the failing agri food systems across the globe. Climate change, Russia-Ukraine conflict, insecurity, drought and flood to mention but a few are still challenges hindering the growth of global food systems. The World Food Programme (WFP) stated that the world is facing a food crisis of unprecedented proportions, the largest in modern history with millions at risk of worsening hunger unless action is taken now to respond at scale to the drivers of this crisis: conflict, climate shocks and the threat of global recession.

As many as 828 million people go to bed hungry every night, the number of those facing acute food insecurity has soared from 135 million to 345 million since 2019 while a total of 49 million people in 49 countries are teetering on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper